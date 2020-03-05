AEW Star Hospitalized Following Dynamite Appearance

AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite.

In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBank Center, Allin and new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Attempting a Suicide Dive on Jericho, Y2J countered with a Judas Effect, that caught Allin on the side of the head, causing him to hit the ground hard.

Taking to Twitter, Allin posted footage of the attack, as well as the hospital, where he visited after the show.

Still waiting to hear back when I can get in that ring.



After getting my skull smashed.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ojM272C8H2 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 5, 2020

As of right now, there are no details on whether Allin will miss any time in the ring, though we here at WNS wish him a speedy recovery.