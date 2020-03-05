Ryback: John Cena Will Defeat The Fiend At WrestleMania 36

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

On last week's SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE programming after a seven-month hiatus, and was challenged by Wyatt, who lost the Universal title at Super Showdown.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc president Raj Giri, the former Intercontinental Champion said that he believes Vince McMahon will have Cena win, to re-establish the 16-time World Champion.

He said: "John is coming in for a big payday and big matchup. From when he was active to when he left, his value diminished a little in my opinion.

"I know how Vince is and Vince is looking at this as Cena needs a big win at WrestleMania to re-establish him as the Babe Ruth of wrestling. That's how Vince looks at things."

Ryback has been highly critical of the WWE CEO since his departure and referred to McMahon as a "pimp" last December.

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, at the Raymond James Stadium, in Orlando, Flordia, and will stream live on the WWE Network.