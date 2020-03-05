Scott Steiner Blasts Triple H And WWE HOF
Posted By: Carol Cassada on Mar 05, 2020
During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame.
Triple H burying talent:
“Of course, it does help banging the boss’ daughter so he took advantage of everything that he could and he beat everyone from WCW. They treated everyone like sh*t and we’re all in the same business. Wrestling is a small knit community, it’s a brotherhood. But you’re gonna treat us bad because we wrestled for somebody else? It made no sense but now it’s biting them in the ass. They would kill, f*cking kill for half the ratings that they had when we had the Monday Night Wars. Look at em, it’s biting in the ass and f*ck them. They got what they deserved. I’m so mellow right now.”
Thoughts on WWE Hall of Fame:
“First off, where in the f*ck is the Hall Of Fame? How can you be in the Hall Of Fame if it doesn’t exist? It exists in Vince’s mind. Do I give a f*ck if I rent space in Vince’s mind? F*ck no, I don’t give a f*ck what he thinks. So I don’t care if I’m in the Hall Of Fame because it’s a f*cking joke because it don’t exist. Why do I care if I go in the Hall Of Fame? It’s not there, go visit it! Where are you gonna go visit it at?”
