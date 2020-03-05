WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Officially Exists In The MARVEL Universe

Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a MARVEL comic.

In Avengers #31, Tony Stark finds himself battling a prehistoric version of the Avengers, after a Stone Age Iron Man helmet traps him in the past.

As his usual quippy self, he says:

"Look, Ghost Rider Snuffaluffagus and Brock Lesnar Starbrand are one thing, but no way am I getting slapped around by Thor's daddy!"

Whilst Lesnar's face did not appear in the issue, it's still interesting that the Beast Incarnate does exist inside the MARVEL Universe.