More Details Emerge On WWE's Backstage Meeting Over Coronavirus

The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson.

The meeting, which took place shortly before this week's RAW, was to advise Superstars how they can avoid being infected by the disease which has killed over 3,000 people.

Speaking on PW Insider Elite Audio, Johnson claimed that the meeting didn't explain much to the Superstars.

He said: "I spoke to like three people who were in the meeting and was like, ‘What did you get out of that? It was like, ‘We gotta pray and hope everything’s gonna be okay.”

Earlier this week, the WWE issued a statement saying that they were monitoring the global situation closely, but there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone WrestleMania 36.

Details about the virus and how to prevent infection can be found from the World Health Organization.