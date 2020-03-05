Goldberg: I'm Gonna Rip Roman Reigns' Face Off!

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg, 53, returned to the ring last week to capture the title from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, at WWE Super Showdown in Riyadh.

Speaking to The Bump, the Hall of Famer said that he has a lot of respect for Reigns, but that won't stop him in their title match.

He said: "There's no animosity there. Babyface, heel, I don't give a damn what it is.

"I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna rip his face off like I try to do with everyone else."

Reigns challenged Goldberg for the title on the February 28th edition of SmackDown, whilst the Fiend also challenged John Cena for a WrestleMania match that same night.

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Richmond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, and will be streamed live on the WWE Network.