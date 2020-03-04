WWE NXT Quick Results (3/4/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week due to being attacked by Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw.

*Dakota Kai def. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage Match following interference from Raquel Gonzalez.

*Chelsea Green def. Shotzi Blackheart to advance to the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

*NXT North American Champion Keith Lee comes to the ring for a promo, but is interrupted by Cameron Grimes, who announces that General Manager William Regal has granted him an opportunity at the title on next week’s broadcast.

*Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Following the match, Fish and O’Reilly challenge Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Dunne and Riddle come out onto the stage and accept the challenge, but are then attacked by Grizzled Young Veterans.

*Austin Theory def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

*An interview is shown between Mauro Ranallo and Johnny Gargano at the WWE Performance Center. The interview eventually breaks down into Gargano claiming that everyone knows why he attacked Tommaso Ciampa, and that next week, everything will be dealt with his way.

*Roderick Strong def. Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage Match after Dream allowed Strong to escape the cage. Following the match, Dream locked himself and NXT Champion Adam Cole in the cage and attacked him. Dream then took the title and climbed to the top of the cage to end the show.