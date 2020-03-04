AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/4/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution before saying he’ll defend it with his life. Jericho and The Inner Circle come out onto the stage and Jericho says he doesn’t need a belt to be Le Champion. Jericho then tells Moxley that if he is able to walk out of the building on his own tonight following the main event, then Jericho will leave AEW for 60 days.

*SCU & Colt Cabana def. Dark Order. Following the match, Evil Uno says that the end result wasn’t supposed to happen and that The Exalted One will be furious and that when he arrives, heads will roll.

*Big Swole def. Leva Bates.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody comes to the ring and talks about his loss to MJF at AEW Revolution. He says the only way he will feel comfortable with the loss is if MJF comes to the ring and says he won fair and square. Jake “The Snake” Roberts then comes to the ring and says he’s tired of listening to Cody cry and b*tch, then says he has come to AEW not to praise Cody, but to slay him. Roberts then says he has a client of his own who will soon face Cody, then says a wise man once told Roberts to never turn your back on someone you respect or are afraid of. Roberts then turns his back on Cody and walks away.

*PAC def. Chuck Taylor. Following the match, The Lucha Brothers join PAC in attacking Best Friends before PAC announces that he, Pentagon Jr, and Rey Fenix have formed an alliance called The Death Triangle, and that no one is safe.

*A promo featuring Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard is shown in which Spears is continuing his search for a tag team partner.

*Jake Hager def. QT Marshall. Follow the match, Dustin Rhodes attacks Hager, but is attacked by Santana and Ortiz. Cody then comes to the ring, but is attacked with a chair by Ortiz. Matt Jackson then comes to the ring for the save, but is taken down himself before “Hangman” Adam Page makes the save.

*A promo is shown featuring MJF boasting about his win over Cody at AEW Revolution.

*Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was attacked by The Inner Circle prior to the match beginning and was unable to compete. Following the match, Moxley came to the ring to attack The Inner Circle, but was powerbombed off of the stage by Jericho and could not walk out on his own power, meaning Jericho does not have to leave AEW for 60 days.