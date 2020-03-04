WWE Recently Held Talent Meeting Regarding Coronavirus

WWE reportedly held a backstage meeting at Monday's Raw regarding the on-going Coronavirus outbreak and the precautions that talent should take to protect themselves from the disease. Given how much travel they do they are at an increased risk.

There has also been concern regarding WrestleMania 36, which is set to take place in Tampa, Florida. The Tama Bay area has confirmed two cases of the virus but as of right now there are no plans to cancel or move WrestleMania to a new location, there is a good chance many more states will have confirmed outbreaks in the coming days and weeks.

Stephanie McMahon recently commented on the disease to TampaBay.com: