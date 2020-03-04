Two Steel Cage Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

The show will feature no less than TWO steel cages matches, featuring Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai.

A new episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is set to broadcast live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies

Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed tha[...] Mar 05 - Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed tha[...]

WWE Officially Announces Steve Austin’s Return To Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on March 16 to celebrate “#316Day” at the[...] Mar 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on March 16 to celebrate “#316Day” at the[...]

AEW Announces A Big Six-Man Match For Next Week

AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) vs. Joey Ja[...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) vs. Joey Ja[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT After Surprise Appearance By Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is[...] Mar 05 - AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is[...]

WWE Reportedly Blocking AEW Stars From Appearances?

WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following: "There is an event calle[...] Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following: "There is an event calle[...]

Jake Roberts Comments On His AEW Debut

As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut: “1. Thanks to [...] Mar 05 - As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut: “1. Thanks to [...]

NWO To Appear On SmackDown For “A Moment Of Bliss”

Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will[...] Mar 05 - Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will[...]

Teddy Hart Arrested Again

Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have been released about the charges, but last month Hart[...] Mar 05 - Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have been released about the charges, but last month Hart[...]

Why Psycho Sid Vicious Was Pulled From WrestleCon

Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game called the Sid Vicious Softball Invitational. H[...] Mar 05 - Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game called the Sid Vicious Softball Invitational. H[...]

Vince McMahon Ripped Up RAW Script Prior To Show

Vince McMahon has a habit of changing the script prior to a show’s taping, and that’s what happened during this past Monday’s episode of RAW. While the show had some great seg[...] Mar 05 - Vince McMahon has a habit of changing the script prior to a show’s taping, and that’s what happened during this past Monday’s episode of RAW. While the show had some great seg[...]

AEW Star Hospitalized Following Dynamite Appearance

AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBank Center, Allin and new AEW World Champion Jon Mo[...] Mar 05 - AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBank Center, Allin and new AEW World Champion Jon Mo[...]

Ryback: John Cena Will Defeat The Fiend At WrestleMania 36

Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. On last week's SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE programming after a seven-month hiatu[...] Mar 05 - Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. On last week's SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE programming after a seven-month hiatu[...]

Scott Steiner Blasts Triple H And WWE HOF

During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H burying talent: “Of cou[...] Mar 05 - During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H burying talent: “Of cou[...]

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Officially Exists In The MARVEL Universe

Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a MARVEL comic. In Avengers #31, Tony Stark f[...] Mar 05 - Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a MARVEL comic. In Avengers #31, Tony Stark f[...]

More Details Emerge On WWE's Backstage Meeting Over Coronavirus

The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The meeting, which took place shortly before this week's RAW, was to advise[...] Mar 05 - The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The meeting, which took place shortly before this week's RAW, was to advise[...]

Goldberg: I'm Gonna Rip Roman Reigns' Face Off!

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, returned to the ring last week to capture the titl[...] Mar 05 - WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, returned to the ring last week to capture the titl[...]

Former WWE Divas Champion Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Jillian Hall has given birth to a baby girl. On Instagram, Hall, 39, said described the child, whom she has named Violet Elise Farrow, as one of the bigg[...] Mar 05 - Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Jillian Hall has given birth to a baby girl. On Instagram, Hall, 39, said described the child, whom she has named Violet Elise Farrow, as one of the bigg[...]

WWE Backstage Suffers Lowest Viewership In Show's History

WWE Backstage which airs on FS1, suffered it's worst viewing figures of all time this week, as just 18,000 fans tuned in to the hour-long episode. This is a huge fall from last week’s sho[...] Mar 05 - WWE Backstage which airs on FS1, suffered it's worst viewing figures of all time this week, as just 18,000 fans tuned in to the hour-long episode. This is a huge fall from last week’s sho[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/4/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week due to being attacked by Randy Orton on Monday Night[...] Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week due to being attacked by Randy Orton on Monday Night[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/4/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution bef[...] Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution bef[...]

WWE NXT: Another Championship Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Undisputed Era members Kyle [...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Undisputed Era members Kyle [...]

AEW Dynamite: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Ortiz vs. Cody *Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade *The [...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Ortiz vs. Cody *Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade *The [...]

AEW Dynamite: New Stable Officially Forms

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. The new stable consists of PAC and The Lucha Brother[...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. The new stable consists of PAC and The Lucha Brother[...]

AEW Dynamite: Official Rules For “Blood & Guts” To Be Announced Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the official rules for the special “Blood & Guts” Match that will take place on the [...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the official rules for the special “Blood & Guts” Match that will take place on the [...]