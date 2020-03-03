CWFH Episode 457 Results

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

In the Opening contest of CWFH Episode 457, Hollywood Heritage Champion Watts faced the flamboyant Jai Vidal.

Despite a great effort by Jai Vidal Watts proved once again that he is unstoppable right now and defeated Vidal with the Choke Force!

Jeff Resnick interviewed Ray Rosas, Adrian Quest & Andy Brown why they don't defend the United Tag Team Titles against The Wasted Youth Sketch & Adriel Noctis later the Episode.

Ray Rosas told us why... Because they don't care!

In the second Match, The Friendship Farm Super Beetle & Sweet Robin Shaw faced the undefeated Wolf Zaddies Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito. The Wolf Zaddies defeated The Friendship Farm and remained undefeated. But... It wasn't over. VERMIN's Yuma & Kevin Martenson attacked the Wolf Zaddies!

In the 4th Match of the Episode Buddy Royal faced Keita Murray and defeated him via Submission. Since the break-up of the Classic Connections, Buddy Royal won all his matches on his own. If he continues like that he will be a possible contender for a title for sure.

After a hiatus, Jervis returned to CWFH and defeated Lazarus in his return match.

In the post Interview segment with Jeff Resnick, Jervis declared that 2020 will be his year and that he wants some gold around his waist

In the Main Event, UWN Tag Team Champions Adrian Quest & Andy Brown w/ Ray Rosas defeated The Wasted Youth Sketch & Adriel Noctis. But that was not all... After the match, the beat down continues.

