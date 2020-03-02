Kurt Angle On What WWE Had Planned For Jason Jordan

In a recent interview on Table Talk with D’Von and Mo, Kurt Angle revealed what WWE had planned for Jason Jordan before he suffered his neck injury, which will likely not allow him to return to the ring.

"They had plans for me to wrestle Jason, but that would’ve been a one off. I don’t think I would’ve been wrestling constantly just because of that. I just think the WWE wanted to protect me, and I completely get it and I don’t blame them for it. I am just happy I came back and was able to retire where I started, that’s all I wanted to do.”

“What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the ass to me, I probably would’ve hired him on as my assistant GM, he would’ve started making decisions for me and it would’ve caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin. Obviously they picked Baron. No matter what you think about him, he’s a great in ring worker, his promo skills have gotten a lot better, he’s a big kid great athlete and what I believe, he replaced Jason."