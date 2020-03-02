Combat Zone Wrestling Announces Return To PPV In March

Combat Zone Wrestling has announced the following:

SPRING IS THE SEASON FOR ULTRAVIOLENT ACTION! CZW IS BACK ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN MARCH!

CZW’s unique brand of ultraviolent wrestling returns to on demand and pay-per-view in March with more barbwire than a maximum security prison fence! Anything and everything can be covered in barbwire – chairs, tables, even baseball bats! Don’t miss CZW Barbwire Battles available in March. Plus, as the weather turns, combat heats up for the ladies of CZW! In CZW Girlz: Hot & Sweaty, the ladies indulge themselves in no-holds barred violent wrestling. Don’t miss a minute of the mayhem! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in March:

CZW: Barbwire Battles – Featuring four ultraviolent matches! Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen vs. The Office; Jimmy Lloyd vs. Conor Claxton; Casanova Valentine vs. Dan O’Hare; Matt Tremont vs. Cannonball

CZW Girlz: Hot & Sweaty – Featuring three sizzling matches! Dollhouse vs Chicks Using Nasty Tactics; Veda Scott vs. Solo Darling; Hania vs. Leva Bates

