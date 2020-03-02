WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Coronavirus Has Been Detected In Tampa Where WrestleMania 36 Is
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 02, 2020
The coronavirus has hit Tampa which is the host city for WrestleMania 36.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order this past weekend, and the surgeon general of the state declared a public health emergency after two people tested "presumptively positive" for the virus in the Tampa Bay area, according to WTSP.
There's no word yet on how the executive order could impact WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) warned Americans last week that they should prepare for the virus.
John Saboor said that WWE are actively monitoring the virus, and have been discussing plans.
"Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it's constantly monitoring global events. There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue."
Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed tha[...]
Mar 05 - Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed tha[...]
Mar 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on March 16 to celebrate “#316Day” at the[...]
Mar 05
AEW Announces A Big Six-Man Match For Next Week AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) vs. Joey Ja[...]
Mar 05 - AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) vs. Joey Ja[...]
Mar 05 - AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is[...]
Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following: "There is an event calle[...]
Mar 05
Jake Roberts Comments On His AEW Debut As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut: “1. Thanks to [...]
Mar 05 - As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut: “1. Thanks to [...]
Mar 05
NWO To Appear On SmackDown For “A Moment Of Bliss” Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will[...]
Mar 05 - Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will[...]
Mar 05
Teddy Hart Arrested Again Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have been released about the charges, but last month Hart[...]
Mar 05 - Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have been released about the charges, but last month Hart[...]
Mar 05
Why Psycho Sid Vicious Was Pulled From WrestleCon Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game called the Sid Vicious Softball Invitational. H[...]
Mar 05 - Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game called the Sid Vicious Softball Invitational. H[...]
Mar 05 - AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBank Center, Allin and new AEW World Champion Jon Mo[...]
Mar 05 - Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. On last week's SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE programming after a seven-month hiatu[...]
Mar 05
Scott Steiner Blasts Triple H And WWE HOF During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H burying talent: “Of cou[...]
Mar 05 - During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H burying talent: “Of cou[...]
Mar 05 - Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a MARVEL comic. In Avengers #31, Tony Stark f[...]
Mar 05 - The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The meeting, which took place shortly before this week's RAW, was to advise[...]
Mar 05
Goldberg: I'm Gonna Rip Roman Reigns' Face Off! WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, returned to the ring last week to capture the titl[...]
Mar 05 - WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, returned to the ring last week to capture the titl[...]
Mar 05 - Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Jillian Hall has given birth to a baby girl. On Instagram, Hall, 39, said described the child, whom she has named Violet Elise Farrow, as one of the bigg[...]
Mar 05 - WWE Backstage which airs on FS1, suffered it's worst viewing figures of all time this week, as just 18,000 fans tuned in to the hour-long episode. This is a huge fall from last week’s sho[...]
Mar 04
WWE NXT Quick Results (3/4/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week due to being attacked by Randy Orton on Monday Night[...]
Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week due to being attacked by Randy Orton on Monday Night[...]
Mar 04
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/4/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution bef[...]
Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution bef[...]
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Undisputed Era members Kyle [...]
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Ortiz vs. Cody *Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade *The [...]
Mar 04
AEW Dynamite: New Stable Officially Forms On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. The new stable consists of PAC and The Lucha Brother[...]
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. The new stable consists of PAC and The Lucha Brother[...]