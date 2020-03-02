Several Matches & Segments Planned For Tonight's WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home edition for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar has been announced for this week’s Raw with an expected confrontation with Drew McIntyre ahead of their big match at WrestleMania.

Beth Phoenix will also be in attendance to provide an update on her husband Edge’s condition.

Shayna Baszler will go up against Asuka in a singles competition and Riddick Moss will be defending the WWE 24/7 Title.

There will also be a title defense as Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will be defending their Raw Tag Team Titles against Street Profits.

In addition, AJ Styles will be competing against Aleister Black and finally, Rey Mysterio Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza and Andrade will take place.