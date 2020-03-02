Big Match Nixed From WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

WWE Elimination Chamber is the next big WWE pay-view-view and it seems with just days to go until the event changes are still being made.

It was previously reported that a men’s Elimination Chamber match was to take place at the pay-per-view and this was advertised on the Wells Fargo Arena website. It now appears the match has been nixed from the card.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that only two Elimination Chamber matches are planned. These are, a tag team chamber match and a women’s chamber match.

He noted that Roman Reigns was set to win the Chamber match and challenge Goldberg at the main event of WrestleMania, but many knew Reigns would win the Elimination Chamber match so they decided to remove the match.