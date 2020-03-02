Eric Bischoff Responds Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged

Eric Bischoff has responded to Tony Khan saying that WCW was “badly mismanaged” on his latest After 83 Weeks podcast.,

Khan his comments in an interview with the Financial Times in which he said:

“I’m not taking positive business lessons from other companies,” Khan had said. “Most of the lessons I’m taking are examples of what not to do…WCW was badly mismanaged. They teased audiences with matches that never materialized and lost tens of millions of dollars on talent, some earning six figures without ever working. It was a real disservice to fans.”

Below is Bischoff's response:

"That’s an interesting thing for Mr. Khan to say. He’s been in the professional wrestling business for, what time is it? It’s about a cup of coffee, I think. I think your coffee could still be warm at this point. And so far he’s spent — from what I’ve heard, I don’t know if it’s accurate or not, I want to make sure I say that — somewhere between $30 million and $50 million to prove that he could be competitive with WWE’s developmental territory." "Call me in a couple years and tell me what you’ve done that’s really unique. Call me in a couple years and let me know how you’ve changed the industry. Uh, call me in a couple years when your show is one of the top — if not the top — original piece of programming on the TNT network. Call me in a couple years when you’re #2, #3, #4 in all of cable programming for the night in primetime, and then let’s talk about it. But until then — mm, I’ll just get another cup of coffee and see what happens."

