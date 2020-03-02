Matt Hardy Confirms He Is Leaving WWE

Matt Hardy has confirmed he’s leaving WWE and will become a free agent.

Hardy posted the news in a video on his YouTube channel in which he confirmed the speculation that his WWE contract will expire on March 1 and he will not be re-signing with the company. He said,

"I am going to become a free agent and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE,” he explained. “I did not want to leave WWE. I love WWE. WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years. They’ve been good to me. They’ve been good to my family. They’ve been great to my kids. I have nothing but great things to say about the WWE and all the people who work there."

He added he is leaving due to his current creative stance

"It’s just time for me to take a break and become a free agent,” he added. “The reason I needed to leave WWE is because when it comes to my creative stance – and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I want it to go for these last 3 or 4 years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor – I just think myself and WWE are on different pages."

Check out what he had to say in full in the video below.