Update On Why Chris Jericho Lost The AEW World Title

As seen on last night's AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho defended his AEW World Title against Jon Moxley. Jericho lost his title and the reason for that has been revealed.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Jericho will have a number of commitments during the Summer and fans would have guessed he would drop the title at the next pay-per-view so the decision was made to have him drop it to Moxley at Revolution.

"Jericho is doing an overseas tour over the Summer and because of that by losing now everyone would know that he’s losing, but if you wait until the next PPV the tour that he is doing would already be advertised so people would assume that he’s losing the title at that one."

Jericho's band, Fozzy are set for a tour from April with dates across the U.S. beginning on April 16, running through early May.

Jericho is not expected to step away from AEW as the tour doesn't include any concerts on Wednesdays, but he will likely be very busy for the rest of the week.